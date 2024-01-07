LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSNT) – A win or loss changed nothing for the Kansas City Chiefs’ postseason in the team’s finale. Still, Kansas City took on the Los Angeles Chargers in a Week 18 matchup.

With Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and others sidelined for the game, the backups put up a good fight. In the end, it was the Chiefs on top 13-12 to close out the regular season.

Kansas City was first on the board on a defensive score. The Chargers took 18 plays to drive into third and goal from the five, but a Charles Omenihu strip sack of quarterback Easton Stick gave the ball to corner Mike Edwards. Edwards took the ball 97 yards in the other direction to give Kansas City a 7-0 lead.

Scoring stalled from there, each team trading punts and field goals, as the Chiefs took a 10-6 lead into the half.

Late in the third quarter, defensive tackle Chris Jones recorded his 10.0 sack of the season. The sack earned $1.25 million in incitive bonus cash.

Los Angeles recorded two more field goals in the second half to take a 12-10 lead. Chiefs’ quarterback Blaine Gabbert orchestrated a nine-play drive to set up a Harrison Butker go-ahead field goal. In the end, it was Kansas City on top 13-12.

Gabbert finished 15 of 30 passing with an interception. Mecole Hardman amassed the most receiving yards with 77 on six catches. Running back La’Mical Perine carried the ball 21 times for 76 yards.

The win closes the Chiefs’ regular season with an 11-6 record, 6-2 in the division.

Kansas City will find out who it plays in the first round of the playoffs based on the winner of Sunday Night Football. If Miami beats Buffalo, the Chiefs will play Pittsburg. If Buffalo beats Miami, then the Chiefs play the Dolphins.