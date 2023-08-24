FORT RILEY (KSNT) – Soldiers hailing from Ft. Riley’s 1st Infantry Division got to see the Kansas City Chiefs up close during their training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Marenda Figgs with the 1st Infantry Division said in a press release that five soldiers were invited to attend the last day of the Chief’s training camp as part of Military Appreciation Day. The soldiers were given the opportunity to see the Chiefs practice and meet and mingle with them afterward. The soldiers even got to meet Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and walked away with some Chiefs regalia and collectibles.

Figgs said Military Appreciation Day is hosted by the Chiefs annually as a day where players and employees pay homage to local veterans and service members of the greater Kansas City area.

“It’s a great opportunity to participate in an event that honors Soldiers, and the high-performing non-commissioned officers of 1ID,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Clarence Raby, the 1ID Command Sgt. Maj. “Fort Riley is right down the road from Kansas City, and only two hours away driving distance. These opportunities are great because they allow the division to connect with organizations that are right in our own backyard.”

The Chiefs will face off against the Lions in a home game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 7, 2023. The full Chiefs schedule for 2023 can be found by clicking here.