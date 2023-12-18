KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is getting a key piece to their offense back from injury this week.

Andy Reid revealed on Monday that running back Isiah Pacheco will practice this week after sitting out the last two games with a shoulder contusion. He picked up the injury in Green Bay three weeks ago.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerrick McKinnon filled in admirably scoring four touchdowns combined in the last two weeks, two of which were through the air (another was a McKinnon passing score).

However, CEH and McKinnon struggled to run the ball during this Pacheco-less stretch, combining for just over 100 rushing yards and one score.

Pacheco’s return should anchor what has usually been an efficient running team when he’s at the helm.