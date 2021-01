TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) – Chiefs fans have one more show to look forward to ahead of Sunday’s playoff match-up.

“KC Kickoff” will air on KTMJ at 12 p.m. ahead of the Chiefs playoff game with the Cleveland Browns at 2:05. The live pre-game show will hype fans up ahead of kickoff, and recap the team’s keys to winning.

