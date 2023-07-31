ST. JOSEPH (KSNT) – There’s a lot of tension between the Chiefs, Broncos, Chargers and Raiders – the four teams that make up the AFC West.

New Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill spent 2019-2023 with the Los Angeles Chargers before signing a one-year, $5 million contract with Kansas City in the 2023 offseason.

Tranquill was asked if there’s any “added juice” when going from divisional team to another.

“Certainly,” Tranquill said. “Can’t wait to play [the Chargers].”

He joked about the Chiefs’ recent dominance over the Chargers. In the last 18 games against its rival, Kansas City is 15-3.

“Seems like we couldn’t beat them in the fourth quarter or overtime the past 2-3 years. Division games are always exciting. Always fun, they’re going to continue to be. So I’m excited to be a member of Chiefs Kingdom,” Tranquil said.

The main focus for Tranquill to sign with Kansas City in the offseason was the proposition of winning a title.

“As a competitor, your ideal dream is to be a world champion,” Tranquill said. “A lot of these guys in this locker room have done that, I’m excited to join up with them.”

Tranquill wants to help the Chiefs create a dynasty.

“As coach Reid says, ‘Anyone can do it one time, but going back-to-back is what sets you apart.’ And that’s what we’re after, you got to keep a chip on your shoulder,” Tranquill said.