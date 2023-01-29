KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Mecole Hardman are active to play in the AFC championship game.

Kelce was put in the Chiefs’ injury report as “questionable” with a back problem.

Hardman hasn’t played since November 6, dealing with a hip injury.

Wide receiver Justin Watson and tight end Blake Bell are inactive for Sunday’s game.

Both pass-catchers are ready to go against the Bengals with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. The AFC Championship game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. in Kansas City.