Local Chiefs superfans share their excitement about teams success

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Chiefs lovers across Topeka are preparing for the AFC Championship game against Buffalo in Arrowhead Stadium. For some, the game is more than just football, it’s a lifestyle.

KSNT news reporter Cassie Nichols had the chance to catch up with a few local superfans to hear what the Chiefs mean to them.

Cody Hudson lives and breathes Kansas City football.

“If anyone likes the Chiefs as much as I do I think we’d certainly relate to each other pretty well,” Hudson said.

Hudson has been a fan since he was a kid and has felt all of the heartbreak from previous football seasons along the way. Now, he considers himself one of the biggest Chiefs fans in Topeka.

“I’ve got this super bowl ring on, Hudson said. “This hat is probably older than you are and I know this makes me look like I’m nuts but I have this rock in my pocket that’s shaped like an arrowhead.”

Hudson isn’t the only superfan in town. One Topekan grew up in St. Joseph, Missouri, home to the Chiefs Training Camp and he said it has shaped him to be the fan he is today.

“I mean you see players around town you go around and you have the ability to meet players and it’s your opportunity to see young and upcoming stars on our team perform even before the season,” said Ethan Bennett, a self-proclaimed superfan.

Hudson and Bennett alike are excited for Sunday’s matchup against the Bills. The pair also said they were thrilled to know that quarterback Patrick Mahomes is healthy and will be back on the field.