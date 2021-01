KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 27: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters on Friday he is out of concussion protocol.

Mahomes was injured last Sunday in a divisional game with the Cleveland Browns.

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Buffalo Bills Sunday at 5:40 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium. The winner advances to the Super Bowl to face either the Green Bay Packers or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

