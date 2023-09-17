JACKSONVILLE (KSNT)- Travis Kelce made his 2023 season debut in week two, after a knee injury sidelined him in the Chiefs’ first game.

The fan-favorite tight end was back in the end zone before too long. Mahomes threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to Kelce on the Chiefs’ first drive of the second half in the 17-9 win against the Jaguars.

What viewers may not have known at the time of Kelce’s touchdown is that it made history. With the score, Mahomes and Kelce broke the franchise record for most touchdown connections between a quarterback and pass catcher.

It was the 47th time the iconic duo connected for six points. Len Dawson and Otis Taylor previously held the record with 46.

The 47 touchdowns these two have teamed up for is the fourth-most in NFL history between a quarterback and tight end. They need five more to pass QB Drew Brees and tight end Jimmy Graham, who sit third on the list.

Kelce caught four passes for 26 yards in the Chiefs’ win. Mahomes went 29-for-41 on passing, throwing for 305 yards.