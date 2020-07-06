Mahomes, Chiefs agree to 10-year extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – According to a report from ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a 10-year contract extension with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The extension would keep Mahomes in Kansas City through the 2031 season and is worth over a record $400 million.
“This is a significant moment for our franchise and for the Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “Since he joined the Chiefs just a few years ago, Patrick has developed into one of the most prolific athletes in all of sports. With his dynamic play and infectious personality, he is one of the most recognized and beloved figures to put on the Chiefs uniform. He’s an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I’m delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come.”
The deal is reportedly worth $503 million.
Last season, the 24-year-old Mahomes guided the Chiefs to its second Super Bowl championship in franchise history. Mahomes won the NFL MVP in 2018.
“I’ve had the privilege of coaching a lot of incredible athletes and special people in my career, and Patrick is without question on that list of players,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said. “The best part is he’s still early in his career. He’s a natural leader and always grinding, whether that’s on the field, in the weight room or watching film, he wants to be the best. He’s a competitor and his teammates feed off his energy. He makes us all better as an organization and we are blessed he’s going to be our quarterback for years to come.”