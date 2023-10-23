KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tony Romo mentioned it near the end of the Chargers-Chiefs broadcast.

Patrick Mahomes’ talent is taken for granted considering his 400+ yards and four touchdowns thrown through the air still sort of went under the radar in his third ever double-digit win over the Bolts of Los Angeles.

Having said that, the NFL and FedEx took notice and nominated him for the NFL FedEx Air Player of the Week Award. This season FedEx has been giving fans a chance to vote for who they think are the best quarterback and running back of each week.

QBs are apart of the FedEx Air award while RBs have the chance to earn fan recognition as the FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

The 424 yards and four touchdowns, combined with Mahomes finishing with a 76% completion percentage and 129.5 passer rating against the Chargers, paints a clear picture as to why he’s not only nominated, but also the favorite for the award.

Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts are the two QBs competing with Mahomes for this week 7 achievement.

Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens dismantled the Detroit Lions on Sunday thanks to tossing for 357 yards and three TDs. He also finished with an insane 155.8 passer rating which is under three points away from being the best passer rating capable of achieving (158.3).

That “perfect” passer rating is something Jackson himself has achieved a couple times in his career.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Miami Dolphins Sunday night, in large part attributed to Hurts. With only 279 yards and two scores, he didn’t put up as big of numbers as Jackson or Mahomes, but he did keep the chains moving with his un-guardable short yardage QBs sneaks, also known as the “tush-push.”

The running backs that will compete against eachother for the Ground award are Seattle’s Kenneth Walker, Chicago’s D’Onta Foreman and Chargers’ backup Joshua Kelley.

FedEx makes $2,000 donation each week, in the names of those who win these awards ($4,000 total), to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).