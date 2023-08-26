KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even the NFL can joke about its league being scripted.

In a new brand campaign titled “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up” actor/comedian Keegan-Michael Key stars as the director of the NFL’s 104th season in 2023.

The first two commercials use a table read full of NFL stars like Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase as ‘actors’ who pitch different ideas for the season.

In one commercial, one idea that is in the script is that Chase will catch pass with no hands. One writer suggested writing Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes out of the script to which the room agreed.

“Boring,” Mahomes said to that idea.

In another commercial where everyone reads the end of the script, the Kelce family makes an appearance.

As everyone passed around ideas, Donna Kelce suggested that her character marry Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s character. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was on board with the idea while his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, gave a resounding “whoa.”

The NFL has 16 pieces of content tied to the campaign that will be timed to key events throughout the year like Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas and international games.

For Mahomes’ commercial, click here.

For the Kelce family commercial, click here.