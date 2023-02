PHOENIX (KSNT) – Patrick Mahomes was honored with his second Most Valuable Player award Thursday at the NFL Honors ceremony.

Mahomes received 48 out of 50 possible first-place votes for MVP. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Bills quarterback Josh Allen each received one vote.

Mahomes led the league in total yards, passing yards, total touchdowns and passing touchdowns, along with leading the Chiefs to the one-seed in the AFC.