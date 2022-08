ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KSNT) – Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appears to be fine after walking away from a play with a limp.

An offensive lineman got pushed back and stepped on Mahomes during a drill. The result left the franchise quarterback favoring his left leg as he entered the trainers’ tent.

Mahomes to the trainers tent after seemingly tweaking his ankle/ foot. Deep breaths, Chiefs fans. Deep breaths. — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) August 1, 2022

Mahomes came out and finished practice seemingly ok. Head coach Andy Reid shut down any questions about Mahomes’ health.

“He’s ok,” Reid said. “Offensive lineman got pushed back.”