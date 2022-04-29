DALLAS — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has remained busy this offseason.

On top of getting married, participating in golf tournaments, attending basketball games and Coachella, the former NFL MVP has been busy training with the Chiefs offense.

Most recently, Mahomes joined quarterback coach Jeff Christensen, who founded Throw It Deep, for some training with tight end Travis Kelce and other Chiefs weapons in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

In 1983, Christensen was the first quarterback ever drafted out of Eastern Illinois University in 1983. He began coaching in 1990 and has helped over 4,000 quarterbacks.

Christensen, who played 8 years in the NFL in the 1980’s, posted a video from a training session with Mahomes where he practiced an array of throws, including a no-look pass.

Mahomes isn’t the first player to complete no-look passes in a game, but he brought it to the forefront during his first season as a starter in 2018.

With the offseason trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, the offense will look different and Mahomes invited his new weapons, like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Ronald Jones II, and returning ones, like Mecole Hardman and Josh Gordon, to workouts in Tyler, Texas.

Throw It Deep helps quarterbacks master their throwing mechanics and footwork. Mahomes began working with Christensen and Throw It Deep in 2017.