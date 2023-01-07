LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Patrick Mahomes continues to rewrite the NFL record books.

During Saturday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, Mahomes was able to set another record, passing Drew Brees for most total yards in a season.

Brees record stood at 5,652 yards and Mahomes need 180 yards coming into the game to set the record.

You can now add this to a long and growing list of accomplishments to Chiefs signal caller’s already storybook career.

Mahomes was able to break the record on a 14-yard run in the second quarter. The record consists of passing, rushing and receiving yards combined.

The Chiefs signal caller also looks to be the MVP favorite as he gets in form for the playoffs.