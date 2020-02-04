Map shows how quickly Chiefs gear is selling

(KSNT) – Now that Chiefs fans have fought for their right to party, Super Bowl championship gear is selling faster than Tyreek Hill can run.

Within the first hour of the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 82 percent of all sales were mobile purchases. This is the most ever in mobile sales for Fanatics, which sells licensed merchandise for the NFL.

The company released a heat map that exploded like fireworks showing the rapid amount of purchases around the country after the game.

Top-selling items include:

Fanatics Men’s Locker Room t-shirt

New Era Locker Room hat

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl jersey

Fanatics Women’s Locker Room t-shirt

Patrick Mahomes autographed football

These items are racking up more sales than unanswered points by the Chiefs this post-season. Super Bowl Championship gear is up more than 70 percent this year over last year, according to Fanatics.

That puts the Chiefs on track to become the second best-selling Super Bowl champion of all-time, trailing only Andy Reid’s prodigy Doug Peterson and the 2018 Philadelphia Eagles, the 2018 Super Bowl champ.