PHOENIX (KSNT)- One of the biggest storylines of the upcoming Super Bowl is the brotherly matchup of Travis and Jason Kelce, but they’re not the only brothers facing off.

The Kelce brothers, both big personalities, had a lot of fun in the weeks leading up to the big game. Even their mom, Donna Kelce, has become a celebrity.

Kester and Corbett Howllier are not celebrities, but they are similar to the Kelce’s in one sense. These two brothers are on opposite sides of the Super Bowl fandom.

Kester is an Eagles fan, and has been since the ‘Donovan McNabb days.’ Corbett is rooting for the Chiefs.

“We always thought ‘Oh maybe our teams will meet in the Super Bowl,'” Kester Howllier, the ‘Go Birds’ member of the duo, said. “You never thought it would happen, and then here we are. It’s kind of weird, but I’m excited because at least one of us will walk out happy.”

The two agreed they will be happy for their twin as he celebrates a championship, even if that means heartbreak for himself. The trip home could be awkward, but they don’t expect it to be hostile.

“We got up here OK, so I think we’ll be OK going back,” Corbett said. “Just one [of us] will have more bragging rights than the other.”

Unsurprisingly, both twins are confident their team will be victorious on Sunday night.