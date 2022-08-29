KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The Chiefs have a full week of practice this week before a game week that will lead up to the season kickoff on Sept. 11.

A number of Chiefs players have been battling injuries throughout the preseason. There was some very good news for Kansas City football fans on Monday. Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, cornerback Rashad Fenton, linebacker Carlos Dunlap and cornerback Trent McDuffie all returned to practice Monday.

Smith-Schuster, Fenton and Dunlap all missed Thursday’s final preseason game against the Packers. McDuffie played in that game but was in concussion protocol after a first-half hit.

Defensive end Frank Clark and rookie linebacker Leo Chenal did not practice. Matt Bushman and Blake Bell also missed practice. Bushman suffered a fractured clavicle in Saturday’s preseason game and Bell had hip surgery last week.