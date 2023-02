KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT) – Netflix is taking viewers through the lives of NFL quarterbacks, including the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.

The series, Quarterback, follows the 2022 NFL season with Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota.

“Unprecedented access and, for the first time ever, players are mic’d up for every game!” Netflix’s tweet said.

The series premieres in the summer of 2023.