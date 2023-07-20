SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — The newest Kansas City Chiefs safety is adjusting to a new, highly vaunted defense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo are highly regarded around the NFL for their tough defenses.

After spending four years in Tampa and sitting out OTAs with a hamstring injury, safety Mike Edwards came early to training camp with his new team to get some work in with the rookies as they all adjust to a new playbook.

“It’s tough,” said Edwards, mentioning that Bowles’ playbook helped him get ready for this one. “[Spagnuolo] got a lot of great things in, a lot of great schemes in, people coming all over the place. So it’s a good thing, it’s a good fit.”

Edwards was a key part of the Bucs defense that held the Chiefs to 9 points in Super Bowl 55. He’s also coming off of one of his best years with a career-high 82 tackles and two interceptions.

As the former third-round pick was weighing his options in free agency, Edwards ultimately decided on the Chiefs because of the system, the coaching staff and, of course, the Super Bowl pedigree.

Just like the rookies said on the first day of training camp, Edwards called the first two days “tough” as well.

The Andy Reid way has already been on full display for Edwards.

“You can see why they win all the time,” he said.

“From training camps, OTAs, mini camps, everything — they just do it the right way, and they do it hard. Challenge everybody, keep everybody to a high standard.”

Edwards was a contributor to the Bucs defense during his time there, but he wasn’t a full-time starter until last season.

The 27-year-old isn’t sure what his role with the Chiefs will be just yet, but he’s getting ready to play no matter when and where.

“Even if you don’t start, you got to be ready,” he said. “Somebody could come down, get injured. Whenever your time is up, you have to be ready. So that’s kind of how I took it when I was a backup.”