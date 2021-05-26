NFL assistant coach Katie Sowers returns home to join Kansas City Chiefs

FILE – In this Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers stands on the field during warmups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. Sowers will not be returning to the 49ers in 2021 after becoming the first female coach to make it to the Super Bowl last year. A person familiar with the situation said the 34-year-old Sowers will leaving coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff where she worked closely with receivers coach Wes Welker. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not made an announcement. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Katie Sowers, a Kansas native and the first woman to coach in a Super Bowl, is returning to the Midwest to join the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sowers shared the news Wednesday afternoon on Instagram. In the message, she thanked the Kansas City Chiefs organization for the opportunity and alluded that she planed to attend workouts and training camp this summer.

In the post, Sowers said she’ll join the Chiefs through the Bill Walsh Diversity fellowship. The fellowship helps coaches gain exposure to the NFL through training camps and offseason workout programs.

The Atlanta Falcons hired Sowers in 2016 as a training camp assistant. From Atlanta, Sowers moved to San Francisco and, through the Bill Walsh Diversity fellowship, she was eventually hired as an offensive assistant for the 49ers. Her contract with the team expired in 2020.

Sowers was born in Hesston, Kansas. She graduated from the University of Central Missouri with a master’s degree in kinseology. She also played football for the West Michigan Mayhem and the Kansas City Titans. Both teams were part of the Women’s Football Alliance.