NFL coach Katie Sowers praises Chiefs head coach Andy Reid as a ‘true leader’

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (WDAF) — Hesston, Kansas native Katie Sowers has made headlines as the face of female coaches in the NFL after spending time with the San Francisco 49ers as an offensive assistant coach.

Sowers was the first female to coach in a Super Bowl in 2020 when the Chiefs defeated the 49ers and prior to the 2017 season, Sowers announced that she was lesbian, making her the first openly LGBTQ coach in the NFL.

After her contract expired in San Francisco, she joined the Kansas City Chiefs through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship and has been learning under Andy Reid throughout training camp.

“Learning from the best to ever do it,” Sowers tweeted.

Learning from the best to ever do it 🐐 pic.twitter.com/gMKCYCmpsq — Katie Sowers (@KatieSowers) August 7, 2021

She shared a photo with Reid during training camp and added that Reid’s ability to create a positive culture makes him a true leader.

“And yes, I do mean the best. I’ve been around a lot of good coaches.. but when it comes to not only the scheme but also creating a positive culture for everyone in the organization.. this man knows how to be a true leader of people..he knows how to bring the best out of everyone,” Sowers added on Twitter.

The Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship is designed to give coaches exposure to the NFL during offseason workouts and training camps.