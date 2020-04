(KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs selected Willie Gay Jr. with the 63rd pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He comes from Mississippi State as a linebacker.

With the 32nd pick in the first round on Thursday, the Chiefs selected running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from LSU.

The Chiefs are expected to have the 96th pick Friday night as well.

Rounds 4 and 5 of the draft start Saturday. The Chiefs have picks 138 and 177.