(KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs selected Lucas Niang with the 96th pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Niang is an offensive tackle from TCU.

The Chiefs also selected LB Willie Gay Jr. Friday night in the second round of the draft.

With the 32nd pick in the first round on Thursday, the Chiefs selected running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from LSU.

Rounds 4 and 5 of the draft start Saturday. The Chiefs have picks 138 and 177.