NFL DRAFT: Chiefs select RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Round 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs may have won Super Bowl LIV, but that means they were last to make their pick in round one of the 2020 NFL Draft.
With the 32nd pick, the Chiefs selected running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from LSU.
Edwards-Helaire was the first running back taken in the draft coming off a national championship season at LSU.
He ran for 1414 yards last season with the Tigers with 16 touchdowns. He also caught 55 passes out of the backfield for 453 yards and another touchdown.
Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft start at 6 p.m. Friday. The Chiefs are expected to make the 63rd pick in Round 2 and the 96th pick in Round 3.