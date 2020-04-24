NFL DRAFT: Chiefs select RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Round 1

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire breaks away from Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs may have won Super Bowl LIV, but that means they were last to make their pick in round one of the 2020 NFL Draft.

With the 32nd pick, the Chiefs selected running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from LSU.

Edwards-Helaire was the first running back taken in the draft coming off a national championship season at LSU.

This was Clyde Edwards-Helaire and his father at LSU. He just became the first RB off the board to the reigning Super Bowl champs.



“They said you wasn’t no running back. YOU SHOWED ’EM.”



(via @CodyWorsham) pic.twitter.com/1uZhuTGvMe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2020

He ran for 1414 yards last season with the Tigers with 16 touchdowns. He also caught 55 passes out of the backfield for 453 yards and another touchdown.

Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft start at 6 p.m. Friday. The Chiefs are expected to make the 63rd pick in Round 2 and the 96th pick in Round 3.