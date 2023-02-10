PHOENIX (KSNT)- Andy Reid’s resume is Hall of Fame worthy, there’s little question about that. However, Coach Reid has a chance to even further establish himself as one of the NFL’s greatest ever head coaches as the Chiefs gear up for Sunday’s big game.

Only 13 NFL head coaches have ever won multiple Super Bowls. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said on Thursday that Reid’s ability to relate to and work with all different types of players and coaches is remarkable.

“You have to have trust, and trust is built through lines of communication,” Arians said. “I think Andy’s shown that he has done that in Philly and Kansas City, obviously. All different types of players and different type of kids. He can communicate with all of them.”

Players seem to agree. LeSean McCoy spent four years playing for Reid in Philadelphia and rejoined Coach Reid for one year in KC.

“Andy Reid is the best coach I’ve ever had,” McCoy said. “He’s the best coach to ever coach in the NFL.”

McCoy says the way Reid is able to develop players and stack successfull seasons on top of each other makes him special.

Coach Reid now has a chance to take down his old team, the Eagles, who he coached for 14 years before coming to Kansas City.