Olathe temporarily changes street to Chiefs Ave. ahead of Super Bowl

OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) – Getting ready for the Big Game on Sunday, the City of Olathe decided to unofficially change one of their street signs to Chiefs Ave. to help cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs as they face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

On Monday the city announced the new street signs, which can be found on Santa Fe Street in front of City Hall. The city also lined the street with flags.

People are allowed to stop by and take a selfie with the sign and post it on the city’s social media page.