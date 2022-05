KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are expecting again, the couple announced on social media Sunday.

The couple had their first baby, Sterling Skye Mahomes in February of 2021. Now, Sterling will become a big sister.

Patrick Mahomes announced the big news on social media Sunday with the caption ‘Round 2!’ In the photo, Patrick is joined by Brittany and Sterling with a sign that says ‘Big Sister Duties Coming Soon.’

You can view Mahomes’ tweet here.