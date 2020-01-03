Patrick Mahomes bobblehead begins its playoff tour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – A larger than life Patrick Mahomes bobblehead begins its tour around the Kansas City area Friday afternoon.

The 7-foot quarterback will make stops in several locations leading up to their first playoff game on Sunday, January 12. Fans can get their first look at the bobblehead at Union Station from 1 to 5 p.m. on January 3.

If you can’t make it to Friday’s event, there are plenty of other opportunities to check out the Mahomes bobblehead. This weekend, it travels to the Liberty Hy-Vee on Saturday and the Lee’s Summit Hy-Vee on Sunday, both from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The full schedule of events, including times and locations, can be found on the Kansas City Chief’s Playoff Event Schedule page.