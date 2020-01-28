Patrick Mahomes gaining fans from across the country

MIAMI, Fla. (KSNT) – Patrick Mahomes has sold more merchandise than any other NFL player, surpassing Tom Brady this year. In Miami for the Super Bowl, it’s clear his popularity is wide-spread.

In downtown Miami Beach, fans in Mahomes gear are everywhere. It might look like people from the Kansas City area already made the trip down for the game, but it turns out, Patrick Mahomes has quite a following of Florida fans.

For many of them, it’s not Mahomes’ play on the field, but his character that drew them in.

“Just the way he acts off the field, his personality,” said Jeff Passaro, a Mahomes fan from Miami. “He’s the kind of guy that you want to be the spokesman of the league.”