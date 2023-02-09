KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Patrick Mahomes has been named the NFL MVP of the 2022-23 season, voted on by the Associated Press (AP).

It’s Mahomes’ second MVP career, winning his first as a second-year player in 2018.

The NFL announced the award at Thursday’s NFL Honors, where the league named Coach of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year and others, before leading up to the Most Valuable Player award.

In the regular season, Mahomes threw for a league-leading 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns, with a league-leading 77.5 quarterback rating. He also ran for 358 yards and four touchdowns.

Mahomes’ 5,250 passing yards is the most in a single season in his career, and his 41 passing touchdowns and 77.5 quarterback rating are the highest since the 2018 season, when Mahomes also won MVP.

Mahomes has also led the Chiefs to the one-seed in the AFC and runs the highest-scoring offense in the league. Kansas City’s offensive production was in question leading up to the season after All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill went to Miami.

Mahomes has his eyes on one more piece of hardware this season: the Lombardi Trophy, given to the Super Bowl-winning team. The Chiefs play the Eagles on Sunday in the final game of the season.