KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to climb up statistical leaderboards in his career.

Mahomes was able to pass up former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman for 75th all-time in passing touchdowns in the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

He accomplished the feat in the fourth quarter when he found tight end Travis Kelce in the backup of the endzone to give the Chiefs a 30-29 lead.

It was also Kelce’s fourth touchdown reception of the game, which tied a franchise record.

Ironically, Mahomes passed Aikman during a game in which he was calling. It was not mentioned during the broadcast.

Mahomes was able to pass Aikman in just 68 games, whereas Aikman threw 165 touchdowns in 165 games. Mahomes now has 166 career touchdown passes, tying Brad Johnson.