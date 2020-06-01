Patrick Mahomes responds to protests, encourages people to ‘love each other unconditionally

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) speaks during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Patrick Mahomes spoke out on Twitter Monday about the recent civil unrest and said he has been praying for the family and friends of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmad Aubrey.

Mahomes called the murders of these three senseless and wrong.

He said while he has, “been blessed to be accepted for who I am my entire life, that isn’t the case for everyone.”

“All I can think about is how I grew up in the locker room where people from every race, every background, and every community came together and became brothers to accomplish a single goal,” Mahomes wrote.

The Chiefs quarterback said he hopes our country can learn from these injustices and be more like the locker room he knows– a place where everyone is accepted.

“We all need to treat each other like brothers and sisters, and become something better. Let’s be the world where my sister, generations to come and even my future kids will grow up never having to experience these tragedies and instead love each other unconditionally!”

Read Mahomes’ entire post below: