KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s native sons will be back in their favorite celebrity golf match this summer.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback-tight end duo Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will take on the NBA’s favorite duo in Golden State Warriors teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in The Match.

The Match will take place on June 29 and will be a 12-hole exhibition under the lights at Wynn Las Vegas.

Last year, The Match put Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen against legendary QBs Tom Brady and New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers.

Brady and Rodgers won by one hole when Rodgers sank the winning putt and Allen narrowly missed a long birdie putt that would have sent the match to a playoff.

This is Curry’s second appearance in the exhibition match. The avid golfer was paired with Peyton Manning and they fell 4 and 3 to NBA legend Charles Barkley and six-time major champion Phil Mickelson.

With six championships (potentially seven with the Warriors’ playoff push) between the duos, there’s sure to be a little bit of competitiveness and trash talk, along with alcoholic beverages, on the course that viewers saw in last year’s match.