GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 20: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts before the start of the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Patrick Mahomes has been voted as the league’s #1 player, according to Saturday’s release of the NFL Top 100.

Sometimes we're not sure he's human 🦾@patrickmahomes is the #️⃣1️⃣ player on the #NFLTop100. pic.twitter.com/ZFvNSm96qc — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 28, 2021

The NFL Top 100 countdown by NFL Network is voted on by select players throughout the league. Mahomes made fourth on the list in both 2019 and 2020.

Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the Chiefs final preseason game on Friday, when they beat the Vikings 28-25. The Chiefs open their season on Sunday Sept. 12 at home against the Cleveland Browns.