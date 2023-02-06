TOPEKA (KSNT)- For the first time in Super Bowl history two brothers will face off between the white lines.

That also means that a mom and dad will have to split their cheering duties.

Donna Kelce is the mother of Chiefs tight end Travis, and Eagles center Jason. After a petition was started, tons of fans want her to be the coin toss official.

As the first mother to have two sons face each other in the biggest game of the season, fans wanted to honor her. The petition on change.org has already gathered more than 157,000 signatures at the time of writing.

On the Kelce brothers New Heights podcast, Donna Kelce originally said, “There are so many legends and people that have that, have their blood, sweat and tears on their field and for a mom that’s never played football — I don’t think that’s the right place for her to be.”

But Travis and Jason disagreed saying that she is a legendary mom.

Later, in an Instagram post by Sports Illustrated, it said Kelce would do it if the NFL would have her.