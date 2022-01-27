Petition seeks to change Chiefs logo amid playoff run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s one of the most recognized logos in professional sports. The Kansas City Chiefs are represented by a simple arrowhead with the letters KC inside. The same logo has represented the team since 1974, according to team history on the Chiefs website.

Fast-forward to 2022. The Chiefs seem to have shaken off all memory of “the bad years.” Now coached by a future Hall of Famer with a quarterback that makes anything seem possible, a handful of fans are asking for a new identity.

An Overland Park man started a change.org petition earlier this month to update the Kansas City Chiefs logo.

“While Chiefs fans love the arrowhead logo, it has not been updated since 1972. The intent of this petition is not to replace the logo, but to update it,” Matthew Chris wrote when he created the petition. “Let’s modernize the arrowhead and KC lettering.”

Other fans think that altering the Chiefs logo would mess with the team’s identity and swagger, saying ‘why change something that’s already working?’

Other fans believe the team needs to get rid of the arrowhead, and other insensitive symbols, altogether.

There has also been a lot of talk about whether the Chiefs should change their name and logo over concerns about the use of Native American imagery. Both the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Guardians have made the switch.

The Chiefs have taken steps of its own. The organization retired a horse named Warpaint that formerly galloped around after every touchdown. They also no longer allow fans to wear headdresses or face paint that resembles Native American tribes.

What are your thoughts? Should the Chiefs keep the same logo they’ve had during their recent Super Bowl runs? Should they tweak the logo they have, or go back to the drawing board and come up with a new look?