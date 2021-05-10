Pro Bowler Tamba Hali gets to retire as Kansas City Chief

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Six-time Pro Bowler Tamba Hali gets to retire as a Kansas City Chief.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Hali signed a one-day contract Monday with the football team, giving him the opportunity to officially retire in Chiefs Kingdom, who he was with for 12 seasons.

The defensive end and later linebacker was drafted to the Chiefs in 2006, and went on to complete a decade-long career with the football team before an undisclosed injury kept him out of play in 2017. He appeared for five games after recovering before the Chiefs released him in 2018.