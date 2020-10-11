Raiders stun Chiefs at Arrowhead 40-32

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 11: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) — In their first matchup of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Las Vegas Raiders 40-32, Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City looked as if they were going to run away with the game early after jumping out to an 11 point lead in the first half.

Mahomes does a beautiful job buying time, Sammy Watkins gets rewarded. Broadcast goes to break slapping “Dreams”. What a time to be alive. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/BKt4IS0PGz — Sully Engels (@SullyKSNT) October 11, 2020

Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland recorded his first interception of the season which closed out the first quarter.

Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr took the reigns of the Raiders offense and stormed back scoring 21 second quarter points — highlighted by a 72 yard touchdown from Henry Ruggs III. This was Ruggs first career NFL touchdown.

The Chiefs ended the half with a 32 yard field goal from kicker Harrison Butker which knotted up the score at 24 heading into the break.

Both teams opened up the second half with slow play resulting in two punts a piece in their first two possessions.

To start the fourth quarter, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs found the end zone after a seven yard scoring run to regain the lead for Las Vegas. Kicker Daniel Carlson missed the extra point.

With just under four minutes remaining in the game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with tight end Travis Kelce to trim the lead to ten, still trailing 40-30. Right after, Mahomes converted a two-point conversion after slinging the ball to running back Darrel Williams.

The Chiefs were unable to fight back, dropping their first game of the season. They move to 4-1 on the year.

Kansas City will face the undefeated Buffalo Bills at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 at the Bills Stadium.