RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire will play vs. Cowboys

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 26: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — NFL Network reporter James Palmer says the Kansas City Chiefs will be activating second-year RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire off of injured reserve to play against the Dallas Cowboys.

The #chiefs will be activating RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire off IR ahead of their game against the #cowboys per source. I’ll have more on how he’ll be used tomorrow on @NFLGameDay — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 20, 2021

Edwards-Helaire went down with an ankle injury against the Buffalo Bills and has missed the last five games since. So far this season, Edwards-Helaire has 304 rushing yards, 61 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns.

RBs Darrel Williams, Jerrick McKinnon and Derrick Gore have stepped up in his absence.

Williams is leading the Chiefs in rushing with 343 yards and 4 TDs along with 1 receiving TD. He’s still expected to have a role with CEH back in the lineup.