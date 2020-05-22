Reid, Mahomes, weigh in on proposed onside kick alternative

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 01: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to throw a pass in front of head coach Andy Reid prior to the game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – According to a report from the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, NFL teams received proposed updated rules changes that include giving teams the option to go for it on 4th and 15 from their own 25 yard line instead of the traditional onside kick. Teams would be able to use the newly proposed alternative two times per game.

Patrick Mahomes tweeted his reaction with laughing emojis.

4th and 15…. 😅😅 https://t.co/ESuILCqkcG — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 21, 2020

“I don’t know if it’s going to pass or not. I know the special teams coaches aren’t real big on it,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters via a Zoom call on Friday. “On the other hand, if it does pass, we’ve got a guy that can do 4th and 15s. He would give us an opportunity to be able do that, so I’ve got kind of mixed thoughts on it. Being an old guy I’d probably stick with the integrity of the game as it sits right now, but I can also see where the other part could be exciting.”