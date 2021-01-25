Relive the drama of the Chiefs vs Bills AFC Championship through photos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The AFC Championship is always a big game, but this year, the fireworks on the field matched those streaming from the stadium after a major Chiefs victory.

The game started off rocky for the Chiefs. The Bills quickly put up 3. Then, a dropped pass to Tyreek Hill and a dropped interception by Juan Thornhill, both of which hit their hands and then bounced off, had fans scratching their heads.

Mecole Hardman then muffed a punt return, dropping the ball for the Bills to pick up near the end zone. That led to a passing touchdown as Bill’s quarterback Josh Allen connected with Dawson Knox.

However, Hardman made up for his mistake shortly after with the first Chiefs touchdown.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Taiwan Jones #25 of the Buffalo Bills secures the ball after a muffed punt return by Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Next, a big run by Hardman down the sideline followed by a nice grab by Kelce set the Chiefs up for 6 and goal. Mahomes then handed off to Darrell Williams, who punched it in up the middle for another touchdown.

With less than five minutes in the second quarter, Mahomes connected with Hill for a big run down the sideline. Then, a throw to Kelce on the other side of the field, who ran and leapt for the pylon but was marked a yard short. A swift handoff to Clyde Edwards-Helaire up the middle, and the rookie running back scored virtually untouched.

Hill had some impressive catches and runs, but perhaps nothing set the Chiefs up better than a slant pass from the Chiefs own 25 in the third quarter. Hill broke away from the defender with his speed and then crossed back over the field as Bills players struggled to get ahold of him. He ran 71 yards down to the Bills 4 yard line. An underhand pass to Kelce up the middle secured the Chiefs’ fourth touchdown.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball in the second half against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with head coach Andy Reid after scoring a fourth quarter touchdown during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Then, as the Bills were driving down toward the Chiefs’ red zone, the defense came up big. Fenton intercepted a bobbled pass on the 11 yard line and ran it back to the 42. A few plays later, Mahomes lobs it up to a wide open Kelce for yet another touchdown: 38-15.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Rashad Fenton #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs intercepts a pass in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)



The Bills were able to march down the field afterward for a quick touchdown. Then, Armani Watts dropped onside kick, which was recovered by the Bills.

Josh Allen was soon sacked for an 18-yard loss, one of many sacks in the game. While on the ground, a visibly frustrated Allen threw the ball at Chiefs defender Alex Okafor. Okafor began talking at Allen before he was shoved to the ground, blindsided twice by Bills players Dion Dawkins and Jon Feliciano. All four would receive penalties, which offset and led to a replay of downs.

Lol Josh Allen pic.twitter.com/1kt94yn7rZ — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) January 25, 2021

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Dion Dawkins #73 of the Buffalo Bills hits Alex Okafor #57 of the Kansas City Chiefs after a play in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Dion Dawkins #73 of the Buffalo Bills hits Alex Okafor #57 of the Kansas City Chiefs after a play in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The following field goal would be the last points the Bills would score.