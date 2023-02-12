PHOENIX (KSNT) – Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will coach in his fourth Super Bowl on Sunday.

It may also be his last.

In FOX Sports’ Super Bowl pregame show, reporter Jay Glazer unveiled a conversation he had with coach Reid, where the Chiefs’ ring leader said he’s been enjoying this year’s Super Bowl more than any other.

Glazer said he asked Reid if this will be the final time we see him coach.

“I’m not getting any younger,” Glazer says Reid told him. “I still have a young quarterback. I have a decision to make after this game.”

The 64-year-old has coached in Kansas City since 2013 after coaching the Eagles from 1999-2012.