KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The holdout might finally be over in Kansas City.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs and defensive tackle Chris Jones have agreed to a one-year deal.

The Chiefs officially confirmed this report moments later.

“Chris is an elite player in this league, and over the last seven years, he’s really developed into a leader on our team,” Chiefs GM Brett Veach said in statement from the team. “He’s been instrumental to our success and Super Bowl championship runs and it was a priority for us to keep him in a Chiefs uniform. I’d like to thank Chris and his representation, Michael and Jason Katz, for their desire and patience to get this done. Through this process two things were obvious, Chris wanted to be a Chief, and the Katz brothers worked diligently on his behalf.”

Jones missed all of training camp, preseason games and week one of the regular season while negotiating a contract extension.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is not a contract extension. Jones still has only one year on his deal, but he ‘received multiple incentives to earn considerably more money this season.’

It is not yet known how quickly Jones will join the team, or be ready to play in a game, now that a deal has been reached.

Jones has played in 107 games in the NFL, all with the Chiefs. Kansas City selected the Mississippi State product in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft.

