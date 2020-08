KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 11: An exterior view of the eastern face of Arrowhead Stadium before a game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs on September 11, 2005 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 27-7. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – According to a report from the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are closing in on new six-year contracts with head coach Andy Reid and General Manager Brett Veach. The extensions would keep both through the 2025 season.

The #Chiefs are finalizing new six-year contracts with coach Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach, tying both to the reigning Super Bowl champs through the 2025 season, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2020

Last season, Reid and Veach guided the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.