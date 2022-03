KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – The Chiefs are planning to sign former Texans safety Justin Reid, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The expected agreement is a three-year deal with $31.5 million, with $20 million guaranteed.

Reid is 25 years old and was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Texans in 2018.

The safety has 62 tackles and two interceptions in 13 games for the Texans last season.