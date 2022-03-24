KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The Chiefs are expected to sign wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year contract, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The deal is expected to be worth $30 million with $18 million paid in the first two years and incentives possible to reach a maximum of $36 million.

Valdes-Scantling tallied 430 receiving yards in eleven games with the Packers last season. 2020 was the best season yet for the 27-year-old wide receiver, when he reached nearly 700 receiving yards in 16 games.

The Packers selected Valdes-Scantling in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.