LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 hands off to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be out for the remainder of the season, but may still have a chance to return for the playoffs.

ESPN reported Edwards-Hilaire had a high ankle sprain and strained hip.

X-rays negative on Clyde Edwards-Helaire but more evaluation coming – ProFootballTalk https://t.co/EMhSnN50rx pic.twitter.com/thORrYkxEa — hypervocal (@hypervocal) December 21, 2020

Helaire was injured during a fourth-quarter carry against the Saints Sunday after landing “awkwardly” during a tackle, according to ESPN.

Report: Clyde Edwards-Helaire out for regular season, may return for playoffs https://t.co/S48yAN76Nj — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 21, 2020

The rookie running back left the game as Kansas City defeated the New Orleans Saints 32-29.