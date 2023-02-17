KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT) – Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is leaving Kansas City after five seasons.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero announced on Twitter Friday that Bieniemy is signing as the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator with the Washington Commanders.

it is a multi-year deal, according to Pelissero. He also says Kansas City wanted to bring Bieniemy back, but in Washington offered an upgraded title with a chance to hire his own staff.

The move comes after multiple offseasons where Bieniemy has interviewed for head coaching positions. The change allows Bieniemy to work in a system without Andy Ried, as many speculated Bieniemy wasn’t as influential in the offensive coordinator role as most are.